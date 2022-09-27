Senior journalist Ayaz Amir discharged from Sara Inam murder case

Senior journalist Ayaz Amir has been discharged from the Sara Inam murder case!

Journalist Ayaz Amir was freed from police custody, while his son Shahnawaz will be facing the murder trial for killing his wife, Sara Inam a Canadian citizen.

According to police, Shahnawaz killed his wife Sara in the Chak Shahzad area of Islamabad on Sep 23.

The development comes on Tuesday as Ayaz Amir was presented before the court after completion of his one-day physical remand.

Senior Civil Judge Amir Aziz had ordered to discharge of Ayaz Amir from the murder case of his daughter-in-law Sarah Inam.

Ayaz Amir had been held under section 109 for aiding and abetting the crime.

At the outset of the hearing, the police requested the court to grant a five-day extension in the physical remand of Ayaz for further interrogation.

The police informed the court about the progress of the investigation.

Police maintained that Ayaz Amir came in contact with prime suspect Shahnawaz and Sarah’s parents have reached Pakistan.

On the other hand, Ayaz Amir’s lawyer maintained that his client doesn’t have to do anything with this case and so, should be dismissed from it.

He added that the police arrested the senior journalist after getting approval of arrest warrants from the court.

“What evidence does the Islamabad police have against Ayaz Amir?” he asked, adding that anyone traveling from abroad cannot be a witness in the case.

The lawyer reiterated that Ayaz was in Chakwal at the time of the murder and that he informed the police about the murder once he found out himself.