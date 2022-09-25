Sara Murder Case: Ayaz Amir sent into one-day physical police remand

Senior journalist Ayaz Amir has been sent into one-day physical police remand.

As reported, the sessions court on Sunday granted one-day physical remand of Ayaz Amir in connection with the murder of his daughter-in-law by his son Shahnawaz Amir.

Police produced Ayaz Amir before the court of a magistrate in F-8 Kutchery, Islamabad today.

An investigative officer and a concerned deputy superintendent officer were also present in the court.

The senior journalist was taken into custody by Islamabad Police on Saturday.

He was taken to Shahzad Town police station, where the police report was registered following the murder of Sarah Inam.

As reported, an additional clause Section 109 (punishment for abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code was added at the request of Sara’s uncles — Colonel (retd) Ikram and Zia-ur-Rahim.

Sarah’s uncles have blamed Amir and his former wife for their niece’s murder.