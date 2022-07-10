Ayaz Sadiq resigns as economic affairs minister citing ‘Personal Reasons’!



The development came on Saturday when Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq tendered his resignation from his position as Minister for Economic Affairs.



The minister confirmed the news, adding that the decision was taken due to “personal reasons.”



“Due to my personal reasons, I am unable to continue holding the office,” the minister wrote in the resignation sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.



“I would continue to work for the country and the party with the best of my abilities,” he wrote.

On the other hand, Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique also resigned from his position due to “personal reasons”.

As reported, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has accepted his resignation.

According to the news source, Ayaz Sadiq and Salman Rafique have resigned because they will be running the campaign for PMLN in Punjab by-elections.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirming the news, said that the two ministers have resigned because elections are being held in their constituencies; however, they will be reappointed in their positions after the elections.