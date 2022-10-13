Azam Swati arrested by FIA in connection to controversial tweets

Azam Swati has been arrested by FIA in connection to controversial tweets!



Former Railways Minister and PTI leader Azam Swati was taken into custody by the Cyber Crime Cell of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in wee hours of Thursday from his home in federal capital.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati was produced before the District and Session Court on Thursday.

Senior civil judge Shabbir Bhatti’s court in the federal capital approved two-day physical remand of Swati.

PTI Senator Azam Swatiis alleged of tweeting a “highly obnoxious and intimidating message” against state institutions, including the army chief, according to a criminal complaint filed by the FIA.

Swati had named the army chief in a tweet that was shared after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were acquitted in a high-profile money laundering case yesterday.

“Mr Bajwa congratulations to you and few with you. Your plan is really working and all criminals are getting free at cost of this country. With these thugs getting free, you have legitimised corruption. How you predict now the future of this country (sic),” he said in the controversial tweet.

Mr Bajwa congratulations to you and few with you . Your plan is really working and all criminals are getting free at cost of this country . With these thugs getting free You have legitimise corruption . How you predict now the future of this country ? pic.twitter.com/uZgHQjZ7lJ — Senator Azam Khan Swati (@AzamKhanSwatiPk) October 12, 2022

Meanwhile, speaking to press outside a sessions court in Islamabad today, the PTI leader said he was not arrested for breaking the law, violating the Constitution or fundamental rights.

He said he was arrested for “taking one name — of Bajwa — and that is the violation”.

Replying to a question, ‘Who Arrested Him’, he said it was the FIA.

When pressed about what case, Swati alleged that he was tortured by “agencies”.

“A parliamentarian has been unclothed,” he said, adding, “I am telling the nation.”