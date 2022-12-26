Latest News

Azam Swati controversial tweets cases: IHC issues notice to state for Jan 2

Senator Azam Swat has been in detention since late November over his controversial tweets about senior military officers.

Saman SiddiquiDecember 26, 2022
0 5 1 minute read

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a notice to the state on Monday over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati’s post-arrest bail plea in the controversial tweets cases against him.

The court of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the bail application of Azam Swati arrested in the controversial tweet case, during the hearing Babar Awan advocate appeared in the court on behalf of Azam Swati.

In his application, senator Azam Swati stated that he did not post derogatory remarks against any institutions. He added that the prosecution has no proof against him despite an investigation.

The applicant maintained that Swati is 75 years old and a heart patient and that jailing him would be a sentence without conviction as all evidence against him is documentary.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued notice to the state for January 2, 2023, and has sought replies from the parties in the case over Swati’s bail plea.

Related Articles

Azam Swati is booked in multiple cases across the country for his controversial tweets against senior military officers.

Senator Azam Swat has been in detention since late November over his controversial tweets.

Saman SiddiquiDecember 26, 2022
0 5 1 minute read

Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

Related Articles

Blast near police station in Quetta leaves four injured

December 25, 2022

Pakistan commemorates Quaid-e-Azam’s 146th birthday

December 25, 2022

Diplomatic tensions in Dhaka after American & Russian embassies engage in a “Twitter war” over next elections in Bangladesh

December 25, 2022

PML-N decides to challenge LHC’s decision of CM Elahi’s reinstatement in SC

December 24, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

1 + eighteen =

Back to top button