Azam Swati controversial tweets cases: IHC issues notice to state for Jan 2

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a notice to the state on Monday over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati’s post-arrest bail plea in the controversial tweets cases against him.

The court of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the bail application of Azam Swati arrested in the controversial tweet case, during the hearing Babar Awan advocate appeared in the court on behalf of Azam Swati.

In his application, senator Azam Swati stated that he did not post derogatory remarks against any institutions. He added that the prosecution has no proof against him despite an investigation.

The applicant maintained that Swati is 75 years old and a heart patient and that jailing him would be a sentence without conviction as all evidence against him is documentary.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued notice to the state for January 2, 2023, and has sought replies from the parties in the case over Swati’s bail plea.

Azam Swati is booked in multiple cases across the country for his controversial tweets against senior military officers.

Senator Azam Swat has been in detention since late November over his controversial tweets.