Azam Swati gets bail in the controversial tweets case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Azam Khan Swati, in the case pertaining to controversial tweets.

The senator’s bail has been approved against surety bonds of Rs200,000.

The case was filed against the PTI leader in November 2022.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict that was reserved earlier in the day.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq conducted today’s hearing without the presence of the special prosecutor.

Azam Swati’s lawyer Babar Awan appeared in court on behalf of his client and told the court that Swati’s son wants to put his viewpoint before the court.

“My father had written a letter, I want to read it with the court’s permission,” said Swati’s son.

At this, Justice Farooq said that the letter is present before the court.

The court said that a larger bench would be constituted to settle this matter once and for all.

Swati’s lawyer urged that the court should look into this matter today, to which the court said a larger bench cannot be formed today.

Meanwhile, Swati’s son withdrew his letter of no-confidence against the IHC chief justice.

The court then inquired about the position of the challan, to which, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) replied that the challan was submitted on December 24, 2022, and the hearing will take place on January 3.

The deputy attorney general said that the PTI senator has committed the crime again and a case has already been pending.

The FIA said before the court that Swati did not surrender his Twitter account. At this, the court said that the investigating agency itself ended the physical remand.

“Is there a chance of tampering?” the court questioned the FIA officials.

FIA said that Swati did not deny the tweet.