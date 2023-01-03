Azam Swati released from Islamabad sub-jail

PTI Senator Azam Swati was released from the Islamabad sub-jail on Tuesday.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to PTI Senator Azam Swati in the controversial tweet case a day earlier.

The court had ordered to release of Azam Swati after furnishing surety bonds worth Rs200,000.

A heavy contingent of police was posted outside the jail as a large number of PTI workers, including his son Usman Swati and legal team, welcomed Swati.

PTI Senator Shibli Faraz, Saifullah Niazi, Dr Shehzad Waseem and Seemi Aizdi were also present outside the jail.

Speaking to media outside the center, Azam Swati that questioned the registration of multiple first information reports (FIRs) against him.

“How is it possible that FIRs were lodged against me in the entire country but the justice system was sleeping?”

He said that the country and its army is mine.

Swati alleged that the country’s justice system was “on the ventilator”.

“I’ll comment on Justice Amir Farooq’s verdicts after meeting Mr Imran”, he said.

He said only a few people were ruling the country adding Rs.11thousand billion of the country had been looted.

“Those who recorded videos and released them are criminals”, he added while referring to his video leaks.

Azam Swati claimed that Mr Imran was the only leader who could steer the country out of crises and said that he is following his leader Imran Khan’s footsteps

He urged the nation to support PTI chief Imran Khan, saying that he was fighting for the country’s survival.

He alleged that Pakistan’s “internal and external enemies” wanted to destabilise the country but asserted that these forces would fail.