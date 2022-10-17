Azam Swati sent to Adiala Jail on judicial remand

Azam Swati has been sent to Adiala Jail on judicial remand on Monday.



In the latest development in the controversial tweet case, the local court of Islamabad has sent PTI senator Azam Swati to Adiala Jail Rawalpindi on 14 days judicial remand.



The FIA ​​produced Azam Swati in the court of Senior Civil Judge Islamabad Mohammad Shabbir Bhatti after the completion of his one-day physical remand ended.



The FIA ​​prosecutor requested the court to approve Azam Swati’s physical remand for another 3 days.



On this, Azam Swati’s lawyer Dr. Babar Awan took the stand that his client cannot be physically remanded, FIA has already recovered 18 items, and a tweet is to be exported which he has already admitted.



The FIA ​​prosecutor said that Azam Swati’s mobile phone has to be recovered.



On this, the court said that a physical remand of one day would have been too much to recover the mobile phone, you have already been remanded three times.



The court rejected FIA’s request for physical remand and ordered Senator Azam Swati to be sent to Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.