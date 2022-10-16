Azam Swati’s physical remand extended for another day

Azam Swati’s physical remand has been extended for another day on Sunday.

As reported, PTI Senator Azam Swati was presented before a district and sessions court after the completion of his one-day physical remand in the “controversial tweets” case registered against him.

The court had extended Swati’s physical remand for interrogation for a day over FIA officials’ request.

Duty Magistrate Shoaib Akhtar headed the hearing and the prosecution counsel read Swati’s controversial tweet before the court.

The prosecutor requested for a 14-day extension in the arrested PTI leader’s physical remand.

He said that Swati is a political figure who has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media accounts. Recovering Swati’s mobile phone is necessary, he said.

“Swati tweeted from his verified account and mentioned the army chief in the tweet,” he said while requesting the court to give more time to the investigation officer for interrogation.

On the other hand, Azam Swati’s lawyer Babar Awan requested the court not to send his client into police custody.

Awan maintained that there is a legal procedure to launch an inquiry, but officials entered Swati’s house without permission yesterday (Saturday).

“A permission letter of the magistrate is required for such a search,” he said.

The lawyer asked that “someone” was disrespected, but where is that “someone”?

Later, the court reserved the verdict and extended the remand of the PTI leader by a day.

PTI leader Azam Swati was taken into custody by the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing (CCW) from his home in Islamabad on October 13.

FIA cybercrime wing registered a case against Swati later over the controversial tweets.

Here is a copy of the FIR registered against Azam Swati: