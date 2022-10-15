Azam Swati’s physical remand extended for one day

Azam Swati’s physical remand has been extended for one day on Saturday.

As reported, the PTI leader was presented before the district and sessions court on Saturday.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sought an eight-day extension in the remand of the PTI senator.

However, the court refused and granted one more day to the authorities to complete the investigations in a case related to controversial tweets.

The former minister Azam Khan Swati was taken into custody on Thursday by FIA over his Tweet against the army chief.

Earlier in the day, Sawati was taken to the PIMS Hospital for a medical examination after which he was presented before the court amid tight security.

Swati’s counsel Babar Awan complained before the court that he has been waiting since 8 am in the morning, but the FIA hasn’t presented his client in court yet.

The FIA officials informed the judge that Swati was undergoing a medical examination and would be presented in court after it.

We will fight torture: Azam Swati pic.twitter.com/DRanQXEEpI — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) October 15, 2022

Today’s Hearing:

The FIA submitted Swati’s case file in court.

“The suspect tweeted from his verified account,” FIA’s prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi said before the court, elaborating that the complaint was lodged under sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (Peca).

Raja Rizwan Abbasi added that the “choice of words” in Swati’s tweet was wrong. “He has been constantly running a campaign,” he said, subsequently requesting the court to extend the PTI leader’s remand for eight days.

Judge Shabbir asked: “I have read the file. What did the FIA do in the two-day remand?”

The prosecutor responded by saying that the senator’s phone, through which the tweet was posted, and other devices were yet to be seized.

“We have to trace [the person] who is behind the suspect and tweets against the army,” Abbasi said, requesting the court to accept the FIA’s plea.

While PTI lawyer Awan opposed the agency’s stance.

“When the FIA inquired about the tweet, Swati admitted that he had posted it. At the next hearing, I will bring all the records detailing who said what.

“You can see the wounds on Swati’s body. The doctors at PIMS Hospital are not being allowed to write anything,” he added.

The court has reserved its verdict on FIA’s plea. It then extended Swati’s physical remand by a day.