Bad news for Karachiites, electricity price increased by Rs 11.10 per unit

Bad news for Karachiites! Electricity prices get another increment on Thursday.

The National Electric and Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase in the price of electricity by Rs11.10 paise per unit in wake of K-Electric’s June fuel adjustment.

According to the notification issued by Nepra, the authority has approved to increase in the price of electricity units of K-Electric.

According to the notification, fuel adjustment for June will be charged to consumers in 2 months, in August consumers will be charged Rs 3.01 paise per unit.