Bakhtawar responds to rumours about Zardari’s escape to Dubai

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has responded to the rumours about the alleged escape of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to Dubai.

It was reported earlier that former president PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has left for Dubai by Emirates Airline flight EK 603.

Mr. Zardari is reported to be attending the first birthday of his grandson, who resides in Dubai.

Following his departure to Dubai speculations surfaced that he has left the country amid the ongoing political crisis.



Rejecting all rumours Bakhtawar in a tweet on Monday said “If he did not run away for 11+ YEARS of jail why would he now. Faced courts under every regime including our wannabe dictator Select but never ran. 1st bday as a grandfather he’s here to spend with his grandson (who due to a medical procedure last month could not fly himself).”