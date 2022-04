Balochistan governor Zahoor Ahmed Agha has tendered his resignation today.



As reported, Agha has sent his resignation to the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi.

He tendered his resignation siting that he cannot work under an ‘Imported’ and ‘Corrupt’ Prime Minister.

In view of the ongoing political situation in the country, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, and Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon have also resigned.