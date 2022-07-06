Balochistan Rains: At least 20 people dead, Quetta declared disaster struck region

Following the harsh monsoon spell in Balochistan, the provincial government has declared Quetta a disaster-struck area.

The provincial government has also imposed a state of emergency in the provincial capital after rain wreaked havoc, killing more than a dozen people in the province.

The death toll in rain-related accidents in several districts of Balochistan has surged to 20.

At least six people, including two women and three young girls, were killed and over a dozen people injured in rain-related incidents in Balochistan on Monday.

According to the Balochistan Disaster Management Authority, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Pishin, and Harnai districts have been the most affected by the rains.

Whereas flood conditions have also been reported in Muslim Bagh, Qamaruddin, and Khushnoob.

While heavy rains have been lashing parts of Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Sibi, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Lasbela, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Awaran, Noshki, and Chagai districts.

The devastation caused by the rains can be witnessed through various posts circulating on social media.

Devastation in #Quetta after rain.

Resulting horror for animals and humans both can be seen in video.

Note that this water can be easily managed if #Balochistan gov pays attention. But the nawabs who run it are enjoying the same rain in their farmhouses.

Meanwhile qta is a wreck pic.twitter.com/PVUCLdDwdM — Asadullah Qazi (@suno_qazi) July 5, 2022

Too much disaster and a total failure of our MCQ , Ministers And Tekadar culture non Professional Developmental work of Sewerage Lines . And where is Master Plan of Quetta and Quetta Developmental Projects Billions funding. #QuettaRain@Senator_Baloch @ZiaKhanqta @OfficialMcq pic.twitter.com/H7Nqr336dF — Abdul Mussawir Khan (#Quettaonline) (@Mussawirkhan_) July 4, 2022

Balochistan levies Force during rescue operation pic.twitter.com/smF8alZvkS — Balochistan Levies Force HQ (@LeviesHq) July 6, 2022

The rains continue across #Balochistan with roofs and walls collapsing in different areas, including #Quetta. It has killed 28 people till now and injured several others. pic.twitter.com/U5ctxNbYtf — World Baloch Network (@wbalochnetwork) July 6, 2022