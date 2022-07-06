Oyeyeah
Balochistan Rains: At least 20 people dead, Quetta declared disaster struck region

At least 20 people have been repor­­ted dead in rain-related accidents in several districts of Balochistan.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui
Following the harsh monsoon spell in Balochistan, the provincial government has declared Quetta a disaster-struck area.

The provincial government has also imposed a state of emergency in the provincial capital after rain wreaked havoc, killing more than a dozen people in the province.

Published Earlier:

The death toll in rain-related accidents in several districts of Balochistan has surged to 20.

At least six people, including two women and three young girls, were killed and over a dozen people injured in rain-related incidents in Balochistan on Monday.

According to the Balochistan Disaster Management Authority, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Pishin, and Harnai districts have been the most affected by the rains.

Whereas flood conditions have also been reported in Muslim Bagh, Qamaruddin, and Khushnoob.

While heavy rains have been lashing parts of Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Sibi, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Lasbela, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Awaran, Noshki, and Chagai districts.

The devastation caused by the rains can be witnessed through various posts circulating on social media.

 

 

 

