Balochitan Rains: Karachi-Quetta highway closed for traffic, emergency imposed in 26 districts across the province

At least eight people are reported to be killed in the fresh spell of heavy rains and flash floods in different areas of Balochistan.

The rain continued to lash parts of Balochistan on Saturday, leaving hundreds of people homeless in several districts.

Heavy Rainfall was reported in the last 24 hours in various areas of the province including Lasbela, Pishin, Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Ziarat, Harnai, Duki, Sanjavi, Loralai, Fort Minro, Barkhan, Zhob, and Sherani.

An emergency has been imposed in 26 districts across the province.

Three dams were washed away and several link roads were destroyed in Qila Abdullah.

Karachi-Quetta highway has been closed for traffic on Saturday, disconnecting Balochistan from Sindh.

Furthermore, the traffic between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan is reported to be suspended for the second time this month after flash floods swept away a bridge.

The train service between Chaman and Quetta has also been affected due to floodwater in the area.

Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) troops are assisting the civil administration with rescue and relief efforts in Balochistan as monsoon rainfall continued to wreak havoc across the province.

As reported, Balochistan has received more than 181.7mm of rain since June 14, almost 300 percent above what it normally receives each year.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the number of rain-related deaths has reached 182 in the province and several villages have been submerged in floodwaters.

More than 6,000 houses were damaged of which 3,000 were completely destroyed, according to PDMA.

Separately, 40 people were rescued in Quetta’s Hanna Urak after rivers and canals flooded. Three people drowned and several houses were washed away in the Kan Mehtarzai area.

The Met department on Friday forecast thunderstorms with a few “heavy” to “very heavy” falls and occasional strong winds in several parts of Sindh in the next two days.