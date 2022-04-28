Oyeyeah
All the banks across the country will remain closed from May 2 (Monday) to May 5 (Thursday).

Banks to remain open on Saturday, 30 May ahead of the Eid holidays!

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday has notified that all banks and their branches shall remain open on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

“In the wake of public holidays announced by the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, the general public is encouraged to undertake their banking transactions on Saturday, April 30, 2022,” the SBP notified.

SBP has also directed the banks to ensure 24/7 availability of Alternate Delivery Channels (ADCs) including ATMs, mobile banking and internet banking, etc during these Eid holidays.

Following the official announcement of the Eid holidays, SBP a day earlier announced the closure of four days on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

All the banks across the country will remain closed from May 2 (Monday) to May 5 (Thursday).

