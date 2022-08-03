Oyeyeah
Barriers around the Holy Kaaba removed after two years

The barriers were installed to ensure social distancing between pilgrims.

Barriers around the Holy Kaaba have been removed after two years gap.

The move allowed the worshipers to finally touch the house of Allah as the restrictions imposed amid the pandemic are being gradually lifted in the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia.

Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, the head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, announced the decision on Tuesday.

 

The area surrounding the Kaaba was closed in March 2020 for sterilization as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

