Barriers around the Holy Kaaba removed after two years

Barriers around the Holy Kaaba have been removed after two years gap.

The move allowed the worshipers to finally touch the house of Allah as the restrictions imposed amid the pandemic are being gradually lifted in the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia.

PICTURES: The Ka’bah after protective barriers were removed last night pic.twitter.com/noBhh14M9I — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) August 3, 2022

Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, the head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, announced the decision on Tuesday.

تقرير مرئي | بعد التوجيه الكريم من مقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين، تم رفع الحواجز الوقائية حول #الكعبة_المشرفة#المسجد_الحرام#رئاسة_شؤون_الحرمين pic.twitter.com/NYadkgOJtD — رئاسة شؤون الحرمين (@ReasahAlharmain) August 2, 2022

The area surrounding the Kaaba was closed in March 2020 for sterilization as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.