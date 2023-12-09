Latest News

BBC presenter after giving middle finger at start of live broadcast apologises

Maryam Moshiri, one of BBC News’s chief presenters in now a meme template.

Saman Siddiqui
BBC presenter after giving middle finger at start of live broadcast rendered her apologises!

Earlier this week on Wednesday, Maryam Moshiri, one of BBC News’s chief presenters,  at the start of the BBC News bulletin at noon was seen with her middle finger – and eyebrows – raised, after the end of the programme’s recognisable countdown.

Taking to social media on Thursday, she apologised saying that she had been joking around with the team, pretending to count down using her fingers.

“When we got to 1 I turned [my] finger around as a joke and did not realise that this would be caught on camera,” she wrote in a post on X-platform.

“It was a private joke with the team and I’m so sorry it went out on air! It was not my intention for this to happen and I’m sorry if I offended or upset anyone. I wasn’t ‘flipping the bird’ at viewers or even a person really. It was a silly joke that was meant for a small number of my mates,” Maryam Moshiri said, adding a “face palm” emoji.

Following the antics, BBC News’s chief presenter is now a chief meme template.

 

