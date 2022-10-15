Biden alleges Pakistan’s nuclear programme lack cohesion; Pakistan mulls response

Biden alleges Pakistan’s nuclear programme lack cohesion; to which Pakistan mulls response!

United States President Joe Biden made the remarks while addressing a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception on Thursday.

The US president’s remarks are reported to be made in the context of the changing geopolitical situation globally.

A transcript of the address, published on the White House’s website, quoted POTUS Biden as saying: “… And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion.”

“And the truth of the matter is — I genuinely believe this — that the world is looking to us. Not a joke. Even our enemies are looking to us to figure out how we figure this out, what we do.”

“There was a lot at stake,” Biden said, emphasizing that the US had the capacity to lead the world to a place it had never been before.

“Did any of you ever think you’d have a Russian leader, since the Cuban Missile Crisis, threatening the use of tactical nuclear weapons that would — could only kill three, four thousand people and be limited to make a point?

“Did anybody think we’d be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role relative to Russia and relative to India and relative to Pakistan?”

Reactions from Pakistan:

Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir rejected Biden’s statement, terming it “baseless”.

“International agencies have — not once, but several times — verified Pakistan’s atomic deterrence and said that our command and control system is secure. It has all the protection that is required,” he said.

Meanwhile, PTI chief Imran Khan has asked two questions regarding the US president’s statement.

“On what info has Biden reached this unwarranted conclusion on our nuclear capability when, having been PM, I know we have one of the most secure nuclear command & control systems?

“Unlike the US which has been involved in wars across the world, when has Pakistan shown aggression esp post-nuclearisation,” he questioned.

The former prime minister said that Biden’s statement showed the “total failure of the imported government’s foreign policy and its claims of a reset of relations with the US”.

“Is this the ‘reset’? This government has broken all records for incompetence,” Imran tweeted, adding that he feared the incumbent government would end up compromising national security

Biden statement shows total failure of Imported govt's foreign policy & its claims of "reset of relations with US"? Is this the "reset"?This govt has broken all records for incompetence — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 15, 2022

On the other hand, a virtual meeting was held at the Foreign Office where the situation arising out of the US president’s controversial statement was discussed to decide Islamabad’s official response.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, Additional Secretary Americas, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Masood Khan, and other officials are attending the huddle.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif reacting to the US President’s statement said that “Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state that is perfectly capable of safeguarding its national interest whilst respecting international law and practices. Our nuclear program is in no way a threat to any country. Like all independent states.”

“Pakistan reserves the right to protect its autonomy, sovereign statehood, and territorial integrity,” he added.

