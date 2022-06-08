Bilawal Bhutto goes in self-isolation after German FM test positive for COVID-19

FM Bilawal Bhutto is in self-isolation after German FM tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.



Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto entered self-isolation after his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock tested positive for COVID-19 during her Pakistan visit.

According to sources, the Foreign Minister will perform official duties from his residence.

He will get himself tested for COVID-19.

A day earlier, it was reported that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock cut her trip abroad short after testing positive for the coronavirus on her first stop in Pakistan.

The German FM arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit at the invitation of her Pakistan counterpart.

She tested positive after lunch after she had noticed that she had lost her sense of taste, said the ministry.

A rapid antigen test she took in the morning had been negative, it added.

The German news agency quoted ministry spokesman Christofer Burger as saying that a member of Baerbock’s family had tested positive on Saturday, but the minister had had little contact with that person and had tested herself frequently since then.

It was also confirmed by the ministry that Germany’s foreign minister is cutting short a three-country foreign trip after testing positive for COVID-19 in Pakistan.