Bilawal Bhutto Zardari sworn in as federal minister

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been sworn in as federal minister on Wednesday.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman is likely to be given the portfolio of the foreign ministry.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari during a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari were also in attendance at the oath-taking ceremony.

Federal Ministers including Rana Sanaullah, Naveed Qamar, Khurshid Shah, Sherry Rehman, and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar also attended the ceremony.

Bilawal Bhutto, 33, is set to become the country’s youngest-ever foreign minister.

He will be following in his maternal grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s footsteps, who served as the foreign minister from 1963 to 1966 and then from 1971 to 1977.

He also became chairman of PPP at the age of 19 three days after his mother former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s assassination.