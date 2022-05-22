Bilawal’s maiden visit to China aims to strengthen bilateral and economic ties!

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is in China on his two-day maiden visit after holding office.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guangzhou on Sunday.



Both leaders discussed issues of mutual interest and bilateral relations.

While addressing a joint media briefing in Guangzhou after delegation-level talks with the Chinese team, which was led by his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Bilawal declared that any attack on China’s interest in an attack on Pakistan.

FM vowed that Islamabad would not sit idle until the perpetrators of the Karachi University suicide blast are brought to justice.

Bilawal maintained that nobody will be allowed to hurt the decades-old Pakistan-China friendship.

The incumbent foreign minister said that China was the first country on his bilateral visit.

He also mentioned the efforts of his maternal grandfather and ex-PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for promoting ties with Beijing.

“Pakistan is committed to a one-China policy and will continue to support it,” Bilawal added.

Bilawal landed in Guangzhou on Saturday night in China at the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“Landed in Guangzhou on my first bilateral visit. Today also marks the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China,” the foreign minister Bilalwal said in a tweet.