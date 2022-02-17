Bill Gates Conferred with Hilal-e-Pakistan

Bill Gates has been conferred with Hilal-e-Pakistan on Thursday.



President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi conferred the Hilal-e-Pakistan award to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for his efforts in eradicating polio from the country.



The ceremony to honour the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was held at the President’s House in Islamabad.

The ceremony was also attended by several key figures ministers including Fawad Chaudhry, Faisal Sultan, and Shibli Faraz.

Earlier in the day, Microsoft founder Bill Gates arrived in Islamabad on a day-long first-ever visit to Pakistan where he met Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As being reported, eradication of polio and other issues were discussed during the meeting.

While the co-founder of Microsoft also visited Pakistan Polio Program in Chak Shehzad.

On this occasion, Bill Gates was briefed about the anti-polio campaign.

n the briefing, Bill Gates was informed that Pakistan has been polio-free for one year with the cooperation of polio workers and parents, while Bill Gates said that cooperation with Pakistan in the polio program will continue.