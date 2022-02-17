Bill Gates meet PM Imran Khan in his first visit to Pakistan

Bill Gates met PM Imran Khan in his first visit to Pakistan on Thursday.

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates arrived in Islamabad earlier in the day for a day-long visit.

As per the sources, the two hold a discussion regarding polio eradication; the performance of the National Command and Operation Centre, and the Ehsaas program.

Bill Gates also visited NCOC and had a formal meeting with the NCOC chief Federal Minister Asad Umar and Dr. Faisal Sultan and other NCOC Officials.

He visited the anti-polio programme, where he was briefed by Dr. Shehzad Baig and was informed of Covid-19 and polio prevention measures being taken in the country.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan took to his official Twitter handle to welcome Bill Gates to Pakistan.

