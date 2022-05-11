Bill Gates tests positive for coronavirus

Bill Gates has tested positive for coronavirus!

Taking to Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist shared an update on his health.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said that he is experiencing mild symptoms and will isolate himself until he is healthy again.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts’ advice by isolating until I’m healthy again, “he said.



“I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” Gates tweeted.