Bilquis Edhi hospitalised in Karachi

Bilquis Bano Edhi, the widow of Abdul Sattar Edhi Pakistan’s iconic humanitarian and philanthropist, has been admitted to a hospital in Karachi.

According to the Edhi Foundation staff, Bilquis was admitted to a private hospital situated at the Stadium Road in Karachi over a blood pressure problem.

As per the foundation, Bilquis Edhi has been under treatment for a few days and she is getting well.

News of her being unwell was also shared via a tweet by Tehmina Durrani, wife of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

“Today Bilquise & I wept a river in her hospital room. She cried for Edhi sb & I cried for her. She is So unwell! And when she called me the 1st lady I squirmed. Indeed NO 1st lady can match up to the greatness of Edhi’s Bilquise,” Tehmina Durrani tweeted.