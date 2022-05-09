Bitcoin value drops to its lowest level since January!

The slide in the value of the world’s largest cryptocurrency comes as stock markets around the world also dropped in recent days.

The digital asset dropped to as low as $33,266 in morning trade, testing the January low of $32,951.

A fall below that level would be its lowest since July last year.

Some Asian markets on Monday headed lower again with Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index down by around 2.5%.

Bitcoin accounts for about a third of the cryptocurrency market with a total value of $636bn.