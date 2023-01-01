Latest News

10 people killed, scores injured in a deadly blast at the entrance of the Kabul military airport

Saman Siddiqui
At least 10 people were killed, and scores are reported to be injured in a deadly blast at the entrance of the Kabul military airport on Sunday.

The 80-meter road leading to Kabul Airport has been closed to the public, according to local sources, following the explosion that killed at least ten people and injured eight others.

A spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry said “Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured.”

The reason for the explosion outside the airport in Kabul is not yet clear, Interior Ministry Spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said.

While the investigations into the incident are underway.

On the other hand, unofficial sources claim that ten people were killed and eight others injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance to a military airport in central Kabul.

 

Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

