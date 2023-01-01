10 people killed, scores injured in a deadly blast at the entrance of the Kabul military airport

At least 10 people were killed, and scores are reported to be injured in a deadly blast at the entrance of the Kabul military airport on Sunday.

The 80-meter road leading to Kabul Airport has been closed to the public, according to local sources, following the explosion that killed at least ten people and injured eight others.

A spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry said “Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured.”

The reason for the explosion outside the airport in Kabul is not yet clear, Interior Ministry Spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said.

While the investigations into the incident are underway.

On the other hand, unofficial sources claim that ten people were killed and eight others injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance to a military airport in central Kabul.