Blast near police station in Quetta leaves four injured

A blast near a police station in Quetta on Sunday evening has left four people injured including a woman and a girl.

The condition of one of the injured persons is said to be critical.

As reported, unknown assailants threw two hand grenades near Shaheed Ameer Dasti police station at Sabzal Road in Quetta.

According to the Quetta police, two hand grenades were thrown on the road of which one exploded while the other was defused.

Police added that they are determining the nature of the blast while those injured were shifted to the Bolan Medical Complex Hospital in the city.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the incident and directed the provincial police chief to make security arrangements in the city more effective.

In his statement, CM Bizenjo also directed police to continue intelligence-based operations against terrorists and “leave no stone unturned in taking the enemies of peace to task”.

CM Bizenjo further instructed that the best medical facilities be provided to the injured.

Balochistan Minister for Home Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langove also strongly condemned the incident and summoned a report from the authorities concerned.

“The security of entry and exit routes should be tightened,” he ordered.