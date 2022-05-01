Blast reported near Quetta’s Custom Intelligence office

A blast has been reported near Quetta’s Custom Intelligence office on Sunday evening.

According to the initial report, at least one person sustained injuries in an explosion that occurred at around 8 pm near an office of Pakistan Customs located on the Airport Road.

A fire broke out in the building following the explosion.

According to SSP Quetta Abdul Haq Umrani, the injured person was shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical treatment.

“We are further investigating the blast,” he added.

The watchman of the Customs office told the media that “Three people came inside the customs house and made me hostage,” adding that one person was injured during the blast.

Police have cordoned off the area while investigations are underway.

The rescue and Fire department has reached the site.

This is a developing story.