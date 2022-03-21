Boeing 737 passenger flight crashes in South China

Boeing 737 passenger flight owned by China Eastern Airlines has reportedly crashed in South China on Monday.



As being reported, the passenger flight carrying 133 passengers hit a mountain, as smoke is visible at the sight.

The plane reportedly crashed in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

A #ChinaEasternAirlines plane with 133 onboard crashed in Tengxian county, South China's #Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, casualties unknown…#PlaneCrash pic.twitter.com/y6H1NDSbqC — 香港商報 (@hkcd_HK) March 21, 2022

Casualties are feared while rescue operations are underway.

The state media has reported that a Chinese airliner with 133 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, sparking a mountainside fire.

This is a developing story.