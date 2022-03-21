Oyeyeah
Boeing 737 passenger flight crashes in South China

China Eastern Airlines flight had 133 passengers onboard.

By Saman Siddiqui
Boeing 737 passenger flight owned by China Eastern Airlines has reportedly crashed in South China on Monday.

As being reported, the passenger flight carrying  133 passengers hit a mountain, as smoke is visible at the sight.

The plane reportedly crashed in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Casualties are feared while rescue operations are underway.

The state media has reported that a Chinese airliner with 133 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, sparking a mountainside fire.

This is a developing story.

 

