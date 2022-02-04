Oyeyeah
Latest News

Bomb scare at SC Karachi registry turns out to be a hoax

The bomb disposal squad declared the building as clear.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui49 views
posted on
Supreme Court Karachi RegistrySupreme Court Karachi Registry | OyeYeah News
Views

Bomb scare at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry on Friday turned out to be a hoax!

SSP South Karachi has said that the report of the bomb in the Supreme Court Karachi registry turned out to be false, the bomb disposal squad declared the building as clear.

Published Earlier:

Earlier, the Supreme Court Registry had suspended the hearing of cases and official matters on the report of the bomb in the building.

The bomb disposal unit was immediately called at the Karachi registry, and the BD staff declared the building clear after the search operation.

It should be noted that due to the new wave of terrorist incidents in the country, the security of important places has been tightened. 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You