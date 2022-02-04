Bomb scare at SC Karachi registry turns out to be a hoax

Bomb scare at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry on Friday turned out to be a hoax!

SSP South Karachi has said that the report of the bomb in the Supreme Court Karachi registry turned out to be false, the bomb disposal squad declared the building as clear.

Earlier, the Supreme Court Registry had suspended the hearing of cases and official matters on the report of the bomb in the building.

The bomb disposal unit was immediately called at the Karachi registry, and the BD staff declared the building clear after the search operation.

It should be noted that due to the new wave of terrorist incidents in the country, the security of important places has been tightened.