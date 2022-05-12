Breaking: One dead, 13 injured in a blast in Karachi’s Saddar area

One dead and 13 people were injured in a blast reported in Dawood Pota Road, Karachi’s Saddar area on Thursday evening.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal has confirmed that one person was killed in the blast.

He added that multiple cars were damaged and the intensity of the blast is being determined.

According to eyewitnesses, a blast of unknown nature took place near a Coast Guard vehicle.

Several vehicles were reportedly damaged.

Warning Graphic Video!

Law enforcement agencies have arrived at the scene and are investigating the nature of the blast.

While the injured have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

According to hospital sources, ball-bearing wounds were found on the body of the deceased, which proves that it was a bomb blast in which ball-bearing were used.

This is a developing story, more details are being released.

