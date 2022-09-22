Breaking: IHC stays indictment against Imran Khan

IHC stays indictment against Imran Khan as the larger bench begins proceedings of the case at 2:30 pm on Thursday.

In a surprise move, PTI Chairman Imran Khan finally apologized before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The hearing started of contempt of court case against him for controversial remarks about Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a rally in Islamabad on August 20.

“I apologize if I have crossed any line, I assure you this will not happen again”, Imran Khan said.

“It is a good thing that you have admitted your mistake, write it down. Today, the charge sheet is not being filed”, Justice Athar Manullah.