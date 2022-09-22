Oyeyeah
#Breaking: IHC stays indictment against Imran Khan

Apologies if I crossed any line, Imran Khan tells IHC

IHC stays indictment against Imran Khan as the larger bench begins proceedings of the case at 2:30 pm on Thursday.

In a surprise move, PTI Chairman Imran Khan finally apologized before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Published Earlier:

The hearing started of contempt of court case against him for controversial remarks about Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a rally in Islamabad on August 20.

“I apologize if I have crossed any line, I assure you this will not happen again”, Imran Khan said.

“It is a good thing that you have admitted your mistake, write it down. Today, the charge sheet is not being filed”, Justice Athar Manullah.

 

