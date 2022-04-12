Breaking: Multiple people shot at New York City subway station

Multiple people are reported to be shot at New York City subway station on Tuesday morning.

Multiple people were shot at the Brooklyn subway station where unexploded devices were found, according to New York Fire Department.

The attack occurred at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park.



This is a developing story.

Initial reports are emerging on Twitter, with various users sharing clips from the day.

Shows a large number of people running after hearing gunshots.

While there is no official confirmation of the casualties yet.

⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Several people shot and multiple explosives found at New York City subway station#Brooklyn l #NY

Police confirm explosive devices are present at the 36th Street station. Several people are down. Trains are being halted.

More information as it becomes available! pic.twitter.com/9HFIY2SSOP — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) April 12, 2022