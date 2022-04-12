Oyeyeah
Latest News

#Breaking: Multiple people shot at New York City subway station

Multiple people were shot at the Brooklyn subway station where unexploded devices were found, according to New York Fire Department.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui26 views
posted on
Views

Multiple people are reported to be shot at New York City subway station on Tuesday morning.

Multiple people were shot at the Brooklyn subway station where unexploded devices were found, according to New York Fire Department.

Published Earlier:

The attack occurred at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park.

This is a developing story.

Initial reports are emerging on Twitter, with various users sharing clips from the day.

Shows a large number of people running after hearing gunshots.

While there is no official confirmation of the casualties yet.

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You