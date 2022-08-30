British Royals express grief over devastation caused by floods in Pakistan

British Royals express grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan as the country mourned the deaths of more than 1,000 people.

After Queen Elizabeth, her son, crown prince Prince Charles Monday extended his heartfelt condolences and grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

Prince Charles in his message directed to the President of Pakistan, said, “My wife and I are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan. Our hearts go out to all the victims and their loved ones and to the millions of people who have lost property and their livelihoods.”

“Your country is very special to us, with deep and enduring bonds to the United Kingdom,” he added.

Prince Charles also paid tribute to the Government of Pakistan, the military and emergency services, and the countless volunteers and aid agencies who are carrying out the “rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas”.

“Times like these remind us of the fragility of our planet and the urgent need for humanity to live in harmony with Nature. Our prayers are with all our friends in Pakistan,” he said.

In a message to President Arif Alvi, Queen Elizabeth said:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the floods across Pakistan. My thoughts are with all those who have been affected, as well as those working in difficult circumstances to support the recovery efforts. The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Pakistan as you recover from these terrible events.”

The message signed “Elizabeth R” was released by Buckingham Palace.