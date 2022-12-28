Latest News

Another Bushra Bibi and Zulfi Bukahri alleged audio conversation leaked online

NewsDeskDecember 28, 2022
0 1 Less than a minute

Another Bushra Bibi and Zulfi Bukhari alleged audio conversation surfaced online on Wednesday.

Apparently, in the latest alleged audio leak conversation, Bushra Bibi can be heard advising Zulfi Bukhari on extramarital affairs and his differences with his wife!

Related Articles

Earlier this month, in an alleged audio leak Bushra Bibi was asking Zulfi Bukhari, to sell (Toshakhan) watches of PTI Chief Imran Khan, which he had received as gifts from foreign leaders.

NewsDeskDecember 28, 2022
0 1 Less than a minute

NewsDesk

Related Articles

Japan reports record 415 COVID-19 deaths in a single day

December 28, 2022

Nishat Chunian announces shutting down operations partially

December 28, 2022

NEPRA directs K-Electric to refund Rs7.43/unit in Jan 2023 bills under FCA

December 28, 2022

Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar assures investors

December 28, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

eighteen − 2 =

Back to top button