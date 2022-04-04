Bushra Bibi’s close friend Farah Khan leaves Pakistan

Bushra Bibi’s close friend Farah Khan has left Pakistan!

A close acquaintance of former first lady Bushra Bibi has been the center of controversy amid allegations of being involved in corruption.



Farah Khan was repeatedly accused of being involved in corruption and kickbacks, particularly in the transfer and postings of officials in Punjab.

As per the news source, Farah Khan left for Dubai at 3 am on Monday.



Farah Khan’s husband, Jamil Gujjar, had already left the country and also resides in the Emirati state.

Reportedly the move comes following the dissolution of the National Assembly in the wake of the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as well as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz mentioned Farah Khan on several occasions in recent times.

Farah Khan did not hold any public post nor was a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

It is reported that other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have begun to travel abroad, however, no official announcement has been made by any of them.