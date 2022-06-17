By-election on Aamir Liaquat’s NA-245 vacant seat announced

A by-election on Aamir Liaquat’s vacant seat has been announced on Friday.

The election commission on Friday said that the polling for the by-election in the NA-245 constituency of Karachi will be held on July 27.

According to the election commission, nomination papers to contest the by-election will be submitted from June 22 to 24, 2022.

NA-245 seat became vacant after the death of former PTI MNA and TV host Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that it will contest the by-election from NA-245.

It should be noted that Aamir Liaquat Hussain was elected Member National Assembly on a PTI ticket after defeating Dr. Farooq Sattar of MQM on NA-245 in the 2018 general elections.