By-elections on eight NA, three Punjab Assembly seats: Counting of votes underway

Voting for by-elections in 11 constituencies in three provinces came to an end on Sunday at 5 PM

While the counting of votes for eight NA, three Punjab Assembly seats is underway.

The by-elections were held for three seats each of the national and provincial assembly in Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, and Multan in Punjab; three NA seats in Charsadda, Peshawar, and Mardan in KP; and two NA seats in Sindh’s Korangi and Malir respectively.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is contesting as many as seven National Assembly seats out of eight up for grabs.

A total of 101 candidates from different political parties and independents are taking part in the by-elections: 52 in Punjab, 33 in Sindh, and 16 in KP.

Meanwhile, around 4.472 million voters are registered in these constituencies.

As per the unofficial and unconfirmed results from various polling stations, indicate that PTI is leading on 7 NA seats, PPP on NA-157, while PML-N is ahead on 2 PA seats.