ByElection2022: Maryam Nawaz admits defeat

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has admitted defeat in the by-elections.

In the crucial Punjab by-election on Sunday, in the crucial Punjab by-elections after the PTI took the lead in the majority of the 20 provincial assembly constituencies.

Following the announcement of unofficial results, PML-N’s vice president Maryam Nawaz took it to Twitter to admit PTI’s “landslide victory”.

“The PML-N should accept the results of the by-polls with an open heart and concede to the decision of the masses,” Maryam wrote.

“Winning and losing was part of politics, therefore, the party should now focus on its weaknesses, identify them, and then overcome them,” she said.

“God willing, everything will be fine,” she added.