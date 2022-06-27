Wearing face masks made mandatory again on domestic flights

Wearing face masks has been made mandatory again on domestic flights!

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Monday issued a new travel advisory directing all authorities concerned to ensure the use of masks on domestic flights.

This decision will come into force immediately.

According to a CAA notification, the concerned authorities have been ordered to ensure compliance with the new directives while the other COVID-19 guidelines on domestic air travel remained unchanged.

The latest advisory has been issued by the aviation authorities following a new surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country.

The air regulator had lifted restrictions after the country overcame the 4th wave of coronavirus.

The Health experts warn that increased travel is one of the reasons behind the spike in positivity.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio is nearing 3%.

As many as 382 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data issued on Monday morning.