California Mass Shooting: Six people dead and at-least 10 injured in Sacramento

At least six people were killed and 10 others wounded in a mass shooting incident on Sunday in the California state capital of Sacramento.

According to police took place at around 02:00 (09:00 GMT) in an area at 10th Street and K that leads to the Golden One Center, where the Sacramento Kings play basketball.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning and the condition of the victims was not immediately known.

The police in California’s state capital are searching for at least one suspect.

A number of video clips shared online showed people scuffling in the street, then starting to run as gunfire can be heard.

#BREAKING: New video from the shooting in downtown Sacramento, California appears to capture fully automatic gunfire. Up to 6 fatalities reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/oHUFea5vF6 — UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) April 3, 2022

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester at a news conference briefed that the police were patrolling the area at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire.

As police arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street and six people dead

Another 10 either took themselves or were transported to hospitals.

While no information was yet shared on their conditions.

Police said no arrests had been made and the scene remained “active.”

Community activist Barry Accius, who arrived minutes after the shooting, said “It was just horrific.”

“Just as soon as I walked up you saw a chaotic scene, police all over the place, victims with blood all over their bodies, folks screaming, folks crying, people going, ‘Where is my brother?’ Mothers crying and trying to identify who their child was,” activist Barry Accius told local broadcaster KXTV.