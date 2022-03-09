Cattle epidemic: Authorities’ negligence is costing farm owners livelihoods

The cattle epidemic has left hundreds of farms owners are worried to death as authorities’ negligence is costing them their livelihoods.

Sindh government has ordered to shut down cattle markets across the province amid the emergence of the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) epidemic caused by a vector-borne virus.

The Sindh government livestock and animal husbandry department has notified the closure of cattle markets.

The provincial government has also advised against consuming the meat and milk of infected animals.

Furthermore, the livestock department had also advised cattle owners to separate the sick animals from healthy ones and frequently use an anti-mosquito spray to prevent animals from contracting LSD.

The authorities till now have only been able to verify the epidemic.

While there is still no vaccination or medical aid available to cater to the disease spread and cure the cattle.

The Karachi dairy farmers’ bodies have requested help from the federal government over the spread of lumpy skin disease in the livestock.

The Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association in a letter addressed to the prime minister said, “There are around one million animals at cattle farms of Karachi and the skin disease has spread in cows and buffaloes,” the letter read.

Authorities’ negligence is costing cattle farm owners their livelihoods.

On the other hand, following the outbreak of the lumpy skin disease in cattle, the price of chicken meat in Karachi has increased by more than Rs200 in the past few days.