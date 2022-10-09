Centaurus Mall in Islamabad sealed off after fire

Centaurus Mall located in the F-8 area of Islamabad has been sealed off after a fire that erupted on Sunday afternoon.

As reported, a fire broke out at the Monal restaurant and engulfed the entire food court within seconds.

Flames and thick smoke rising from the Centaurus, the biggest mall in the federal capital, were visible from the remote areas as well.

According to the management of the mall, no causalities were reported and all the people inside the building were evacuated safely.

Islamabad Chief Commissioner said that the situation was brought under control after two hours while Pak Navy and Air Force, and Rescue 1122 took part in the firefighting operation.

سینٹورس مال میں لگی آگ پر قابو پالیا گیا، چیف کمشنر اسلام آباد کیپٹن عثمان



سینٹورس مال پر لگی آگ کو دو گھنٹے کے آپریشن کے بعد کنٹرول کیا گیا، چیف کمشنر اسلام آباد کیپٹن عثمان



آگ پر قابو پانے میں فائر بریگیڈ، نیوی، ائیر فورس، ریسکیو 1122 نے حصہ لیا، چیف کمشنر اسلام آباد — Capital Development Authority Islamabad. (@CDAthecapital) October 9, 2022

Three 3 fire tenders reached the spot and assisted in putting out the blaze, a spokesperson for the Pak Navy said.

The mall has been sealed off following the order of the Deputy Commissioner.

After the completion of the rescue operation, the building of the shopping mall has been sealed off and it remained closed in connection with the investigation to find out the cause, the authorities stated.

In a statement, Islamabad Police said that people were rescued and safely evacuated from the backdoor of the mall — which was engulfed in smoke after the fire.

ریسکیو ٹیموں نے مال میں پھنسے افراد کو عقبی راستے ایف ایٹ کی جانب سے بحفاظت نکال لیا ہے جس کے بعد ٹیمیں مال کے نادر سرچ آپریشن کررہی ہیں۔ریسکیو اور آگ بجھانے کےلیے ہیلی کاپٹر کو بھی طلب کیا جا رہا ہے۔

مال کے اندر آگ پر قابو پر لیا گیا ہے کسی بھی دکان کو نقصان نہیں پہنچا ۔⬇️ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) October 9, 2022

Videos and photos reporting the incident are being shared on social media: