Charles III officially proclaimed king at royal ceremony

Charles has been officially proclaimed king at a royal ceremony!

On Sunday the world witnessed the historic moment when King Charles was officially proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch at the Accession Council ceremony held in St James’s Palace

The former prime ministers, bishops, and a host of politicians in attendance shouted “God Save The King” as the king proclaimed the throne.

King Charles III was proclaimed Britain’s monarch in a ceremony following the ancient tradition and political symbolism.

And for the first time, the ceremony was broadcast live.

This was the first ceremony of its kind held since 1952 when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne.

Charles, 73, automatically ascend to the throne when the queen died on Thursday.

However, an Accession Council met on Saturday to proclaim his succession, with his son and heir Prince William, wife Camilla also the Consort Queen, and Britain’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, among those to sign the proclamation.

The accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.

King Charles III’s declaration to the accession council