Oyeyeah
Latest News

Dutch football icon Clarence Seedorf embraces Islam

Former AC Milan striker took to social media on Friday confirming his conversion

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk10 views
posted on
Views

Dutch football icon Clarence Seedorf has embraced Islam.

The 45-year-old  midfielder who formerly played for AC Milan, Real Madrid, and Ajax, has joined a list of footballers who have converted from Christianity to Islam.

Published Earlier:

Dutch footballer took to social media on Friday confirming his conversion after marrying an Iranian woman.

Seedorf posted a picture of himself and his wife Sophia, with the caption: “A special thanks to all the nice messages in celebration of me joining the Muslim family.”

“I’m very happy and pleased to join the all Brothers and Sisters around the world especially my adorable Sophia who has taught me more in-depth the meaning of Islam,” added.

 

 

He added, “I didn’t change my name and will continue to carry my name as given by my parents, Clarence Seedorf! I’m sending all my love to everyone in the world.”

 

 

Seedorf who speaks at least six languages has played in UEFA European Football Championships, 1998 FIFA World Cup, and the Dutch national team 87 times.

 

 

Following his announcement, congratulatory messages are pouring in on social media from Muslims across the globe:

 

 

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You