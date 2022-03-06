Dutch football icon Clarence Seedorf embraces Islam

Dutch football icon Clarence Seedorf has embraced Islam.

The 45-year-old midfielder who formerly played for AC Milan, Real Madrid, and Ajax, has joined a list of footballers who have converted from Christianity to Islam.

Dutch footballer took to social media on Friday confirming his conversion after marrying an Iranian woman.

Seedorf posted a picture of himself and his wife Sophia, with the caption: “A special thanks to all the nice messages in celebration of me joining the Muslim family.”

“I’m very happy and pleased to join the all Brothers and Sisters around the world especially my adorable Sophia who has taught me more in-depth the meaning of Islam,” added. He added, “I didn’t change my name and will continue to carry my name as given by my parents, Clarence Seedorf! I’m sending all my love to everyone in the world.” Seedorf who speaks at least six languages has played in UEFA European Football Championships, 1998 FIFA World Cup, and the Dutch national team 87 times. Following his announcement, congratulatory messages are pouring in on social media from Muslims across the globe:

Former top-international Clarence Seedorf has just announced that he has converted to Islam. May Allah swt guide him to good and grant steadfastness. 🤲 pic.twitter.com/jjoVXfyEc9 — Arnoud van Doorn 🇲🇦 🇹🇷 🇳🇱 (@ArnoudvDoorn) March 4, 2022