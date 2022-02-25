CNG Stations in Karachi closed for three days

CNG Stations in Karachi have been closed for three days!

The CNG stations in the metropolis will now reopen on Monday, 28 Feb at 8 am.

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced that the gas supply to the CNG stations is for 72 hours i.e. starting from 8 am on Friday to 8 am Monday.

The gas company has cited the low pressure of the gas as the reason for the decision.

SSGC in a statement said, “The decision to suspend the gas supply to the CNG sector was due to the low pressure. In order to improve gas supply to the domestic consumers the supply to the CNG, sector has been suspended under the load management plan.”