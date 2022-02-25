Oyeyeah
CNG Stations in Karachi closed for three days

Gas supply to the CNG stations will remain suspended for 72 hours

By Saman Siddiqui
CNG Stations in Karachi have been closed for three days!

The CNG stations in the metropolis will now reopen on Monday, 28 Feb at 8 am.

Published Earlier:

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced that the gas supply to the CNG stations is for 72 hours i.e. starting from 8 am on Friday to 8 am Monday.

The gas company has cited the low pressure of the gas as the reason for the decision.

SSGC in a statement said, “The decision to suspend the gas supply to the CNG sector was due to the low pressure. In order to improve gas supply to the domestic consumers the supply to the CNG, sector has been suspended under the load management plan.”

