CNG stations in Sindh to reopen from Monday, Feb 16 at 8:00 am!

As being reported, the CNG stations running on Re-gasified Liquid Nitrogen Gas (RLNG) will reopen across the province on Monday, Feb 14.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had suspended gas supply to the CNG sector.

The CNG stations were shut down from December 1, 2022, to mid-February 2022 under gas load management.