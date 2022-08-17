Oyeyeah
COAS Bajwa awarded Order of the Union medal by UAE

The army chief, who is on a visit to the UAE, called on H.H Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE

By Saman Siddiqui
COAS Bajwa has been awarded the Order of the Union medal by UAE on Wednesday.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Order of the Union medal on Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa “in recognition of his significant contributions to the promotion of bilateral ties”.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief, who is on a visit to the UAE, called on H.H Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation, and regional security situation were discussed.

The leaders agreed that Pakistan and UAE share a great history of cordial relations and a deep-rooted spirit of brotherhood which is transforming into an enduring partnership.

“COAS was conferred the Order of the Union Medal by the President of UAE for making significant contributions to furthering bilateral ties between both countries,” ISPR said.

